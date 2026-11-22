Strome scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.

Strome ended a 10-game goal drought with this effort. He still had seven assists in that span, though he also got pinned with a minus-12 rating. Strome's offense has generally been good with four goals and 14 helpers over 21 appearances, but his minus-9 rating is a bit of a problem for fantasy managers. He's added 46 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and eight PIM while primarily functioning as a top-six option.