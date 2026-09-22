Strome banked an even-strength goal, a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 exhibition win over the Flyers.

Strome set up Aliaksei Protas' power-play marker midway through the first period before scoring the game-winner late in the second. The 29-year-old Strome had just 58 points last season after supplying at least 65 in each of the previous three years, but he should be capable of getting back over the 60-point mark in 2026-27 since the Capitals brought in two skilled forwards in Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou.