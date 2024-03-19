Strome notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Strome opened the scoring late in the first period Monday, beating Dustin Wolf with a wrister from the circle, before adding a second point with an assist on an Alex Ovechkin power-play marker in the second. The goal was the first in eight games for Strome, who'd gone without a point in his previous four contests. The 27-year-old center is up to 23 goals, matching a career high set last year, and 53 points through 67 games this season.