Strome notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Strome opened the scoring late in the first period Monday, beating Dustin Wolf with a wrister from the circle, before adding a second point with an assist on an Alex Ovechkin power-play marker in the second. The goal was the first in eight games for Strome, who'd gone without a point in his previous four contests. The 27-year-old center is up to 23 goals, matching a career high set last year, and 53 points through 67 games this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Grabs three helpers vs. Pens•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three points in Friday's win•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three-point effort in win•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Registers assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Scores twice Wednesday•