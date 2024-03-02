Strome scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old center continues to roll. Strome has produced three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over the last 14 contests he's erupted for six goals and 18 points. While he's never lived up to the expectations that came with being the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strome seems to have found a home in Washington -- he needs one more goal to tie the career-high 23 he scored in 2022-23 during his first season with the Caps, and he's on pace for his second straight 60-point campaign.