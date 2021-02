Hathaway registered a goal and five hits during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Hathaway opened the scoring for the Capitals early in the first period, snapping an eight-game scoring drought in the process. The rugged winger has posted three goals and as many helpers in 20 games thus far which, although a better than average scoring pace for the 29-year-old, isn't likely enough to garner the attention of fantasy owners outside of deeper leagues.