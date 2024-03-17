Miroshnichenko produced an assist and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Miroshnichenko fed Tom Wilson for the Capitals' first tally of the game. Over his last six games, Miroshnichenko has three points, which accounts for all of his offense through 10 NHL appearances. He's added 22 hits, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while seeing middle-six usage most of the time.