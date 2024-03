Miroshnichenko scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Miroshnichenko extended Washington's lead to 5-0 late in the second period, burying a loose puck in front of the net for his first NHL goal in his fifth game. While Miroshnichenko still has room to grow at the NHL level, the 2020 first-round pick offers high-end offensive potential. He should get an extended opportunity in Washington following Anthony Mantha's trade to the Golden Knights.