Miroshnichenko was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Miroshnichenko will get to play for the Bears in the AHL playoffs following Washington's first-round elimination at the hands of the Rangers on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward had nine goals and 25 points in 47 minor-league outings during the 2023-24 regular season.

