Miroshnichenko was sent down to AHL Hershey on Friday, according to PuckPedia.

Miroshnichenko will probably be back up with the big club soon, but in order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs he needed to be sent down, at least temporarily. The 20-year-old has played five games for the Capitals this year, recording one goal and nine shots over that span.

