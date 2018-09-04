O'Brien is running out of time to establish himself as a full-time NHL player, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, O'Brien faces stiff competition for an NHL roster spot and risks being labeled as a "career AHL'er" according to Reagan's speculation. The 24-year-old is an imposing physical presence, but offers little in terms of offensive upside and will have trouble besting the likes of Travis Boyd, Shane Gersich, or the newly-signed Sergei Shumakov for a spot on the opening night roster. The window for an NHL career (and fantasy relevance) is fast closing for the Nova Scotian.