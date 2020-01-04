Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists in four straight contests

Backstrom recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Backstrom had the secondary helper on Evgeny Kuznetsov's second-period goal. The Swede's assist streak is now at four games -- three of those helpers have come on the power play. Backstrom has 31 points and 78 shots on goal through 34 contests this year. He's steady as ever, making the 32-year-old a reliable option in fantasy.