Backstrom has no points and has managed a minus-3 rating and 10 shots through the first five games.

The Capitals are struggling overall, but Backstrom is averaging the lowest ice time (15:54) of his career. He's been been removed from the top line and was recently moved off the top power-play unit with Dylan Strome replacing him on both units. The 35-year-old Backstrom is bound to start producing again and this slump could be the residual effects of his recovery from the hip resurfacing surgery he had in 2022, but fantasy managers are bound to be spooked by the early returns.