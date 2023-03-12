Backstrom netted a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Backstrom's marker in the third period extended the Capitals' lead to 5-1. He's up to four goals and 12 points in 24 contests this season. Backstrom didn't score a goal over his previous nine outings, though he did have four assists in that span.
