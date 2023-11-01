Backstrom, who underwent hip surgery in 2022 but has been playing this season, announced Wednesday he would be temporarily stepping away from hockey to focus on his health. Additionally, Backstrom has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Backstrom cited his "injury situation," in his explanation for taking time off from hockey, but he didn't specify if his hip is the issue or if there is a different problem. The 35-year-old also didn't provide a potential timetable, but given the nature of the announcement, it seems fair to believe he will miss a decent chunk of time. Backstrom has an assist in eight contests while averaging 14:34 of ice time this year, and if he's been playing injured, that would explain his lack of production and limited role. Hendrix Lapierre, who was recalled Sunday, might play regularly during Backstrom's absence.