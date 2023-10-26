Backstrom notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Backstrom snapped his season-opening drought with the secondary helper on Connor McMichael's third-period goal. Playing in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, Backstrom isn't expected to produce as much as he has in past seasons this year. He's at 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through six contests.