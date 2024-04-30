Backstrom (hip) is expected to spend the 2024-25 campaign on long-term injured reserve, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Backstrom managed just eight games this year before being forced to miss the remainder of the season on LTIR. At this point, Backstrom's career appears to be over, with the center essentially riding out the final year of his contract. That being the case, Backstrom will eventually retire having played in 1105 games, all for the Capitals, in which he racked up 271 goals and 762 assists over the course of 17 seasons.