Backstrom collected a goal in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Friday.

Backstrom didn't make his season debut until Jan. 8 because of a hip injury, and he hasn't lived up to his usual offensive standards since returning. Through 27 outings in 2022-23, Backstrom has five goals and 14 points. The 35-year-old has recorded a point in three of his last four games though, so perhaps he's heating up.