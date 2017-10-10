Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up three points

Backstrom scored a goal and collected two power-play assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Backstrom has recorded a goal and four assists through his past two games and is clearly showing no signs of missing Alex Ovechkin on his wing at even strength. The 29-year-old center might actually benefit in the goals column by playing with T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky, and Backstrom also remains locked in with Ovechkin on the No. 1 power-play unit. Expect another strong fantasy campaign from the reliable center.