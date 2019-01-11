Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pots goal Thursday

Backstrom tallied a goal and a plus-2 rating while losing 11 of 14 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Backstrom's 11th goal of the season is his first marker since Dec. 4 and gives him 45 points in 41 games rounding into the second half of the 2018-19 season. The 31-year-old Swede is one of the great playmakers in the NHL so keep him fixed in your lineups.