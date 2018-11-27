Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up three goals

Backstrom dished out three assists in Monday's win over the Islanders.

Backstrom set up both of Tom Wilson's goals and had a secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's empty-net score. It's his seventh multi-point game of the year and he now has six goals and 28 points in 24 games, setting him on pace for 96 points and his best stat line since the 2009-10 campaign.

