Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up three goals
Backstrom dished out three assists in Monday's win over the Islanders.
Backstrom set up both of Tom Wilson's goals and had a secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's empty-net score. It's his seventh multi-point game of the year and he now has six goals and 28 points in 24 games, setting him on pace for 96 points and his best stat line since the 2009-10 campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies game-winner•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Notches helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Snaps three-game slump•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Accumulates three helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes out pair of helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Piles on assists in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...