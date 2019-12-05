Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sitting out against Kings

Backstrom (upper body) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Backstrom will miss his seventh straight game, and Lars Eller is expected to center the second line again. Considering Backstrom was a game-time decision for this contest, it appears he has a good shot to play Friday against the Ducks.

