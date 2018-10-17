Shumakov (arm) is considered week-to-week with an upper body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The news is in reference to an Instagram post from Shumakov's account showing his right arm in a cast, prompting AHL Hershey to give an injury update. The Russian winger had two goals in five games with the Bears after a solid training camp with the Capitals but will need to heal before continuing his climb up the organizational depth chart.