Capitals' Sergei Shumakov: Out indefinitely with upper-body injury
Shumakov (arm) is considered week-to-week with an upper body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The news is in reference to an Instagram post from Shumakov's account showing his right arm in a cast, prompting AHL Hershey to give an injury update. The Russian winger had two goals in five games with the Bears after a solid training camp with the Capitals but will need to heal before continuing his climb up the organizational depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...