Shumakov will be waived unconditionally by the Caps, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

In 10 games with AHL Hershey, Shumakov has tallied three goals and one assist, but with no call-up on the horizon, the winger may have asked for his release in order to return to the KHL. If not club submits a claim, the Russian figures to head back to his homeland for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign and likely will mark the end of his chances of suiting up in the NHL.