Sergei Shumakov: Signs overseas
Shumakov agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk (KHL) on Wednesday.
Shumakov -- who was released by the Capitals on Dec. 6 -- will head back to the KHL where he played the last seven seasons. The winger wasn't able to earn a call-up from Washington during his brief time with the organization and seems unlikely to get another shot in the NHL at this point.
