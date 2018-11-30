Capitals' Sergei Shumakov: Productive since return
Shumakov (upper body) has a goal and an assist in three games for AHL Hershey since returning to the lineup.
Shumakov was out for more than a month with an apparent arm injury, but he has two points in his last three games since his return. With a logjam of wingers ahead of him on the organization depth chart, the 26-year-old is likely to spend the balance of the season in the minors unless injuries enable him to be recalled. The Russian has three goals and four points in eight games for the Bears.
