Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Puts biscuit in basket
Oshie notched a goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Oshie's second-period tally cut the deficit to 4-2 at the time. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and a helper through seven games this year. He's topped 50 points in five of the last six seasons despite not playing the full 82 in any of those efforts.
