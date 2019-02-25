Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pots goal Sunday
Wilson tallied a goal, two shots, a minus-1 rating, two hits and four penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Wilson has quietly accrued three goals and five points -- along with 18 penalty minutes and 17 hits -- over his last six outings. With 31 points in 44 games, the 24-year-old winger is within reach of new career highs in goals and points if he can keep this pace up, making him one of the more well-rounded fantasy producers around.
