Wilson's suspension is complete and he is eligible to return Thursday versus the Penguins, per CapFriendly.

Wilson was given a six-game suspensions for a high stick on the Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor in the Capitals' March 20 game. With the 30-year-old Wilson back from his ban, he should be able to take on a top-six role with power-play time as the Capitals look to stay ahead of the field in the wild-card race.