Wilson scored a pair of goals on seven shots and added a fighting major in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Wilson put the Capitals ahead 2-1 early in the third period, then fought Nathan Beaulieu later in the frame. The 28-year-old Wilson needed some repairs after the bout, but he was able to return to the contest and score the game-winning goal 1:09 into overtime on a pass from T.J. Oshie. This was an example of Wilson at his absolute best for both the Capitals and fantasy managers. The winger has five goals and an assist over his last six games, and he's up to seven tallies, nine points, 30 shots on net, 26 PIM and 50 hits through 14 appearances overall.