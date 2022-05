Wilson (lower body) will join the team when it departs for Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson's status remains in doubt as he continues to be classified as day-to-day despite making the trip. If he does suit up versus Florida, the 28-year-old winger could jump into a top-six role following his career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (24), assists (28) and power-play points (10).