Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't see game ice Saturday

Wilson (concussion) will not be ready to play Saturday evening against host Columbus, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson is still feeling the effects of a blindside hit that he absorbed from enforcer Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights in Tuesday's contest. No stranger to delivering questionable hits himself, Wilson has otherwise enjoyed a spectacular 2018-19 campaign consisting of eight goals and six helpers, with four power-play points through 11 games. Look for Travis Boyd to continue seeing ice time on the fourth line with Andre Burakovsky manning the top unit during Wilson's absence.

