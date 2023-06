Fischer won't receive a qualifying offer from the Coyotes and will become a UFA on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Fischer managed to find the back of the net 13 times while adding 14 assists in 80 regular-season games in 2022-23. Fischer was slated to become an RFA after completing his one-year, $1,125,875 contract, but the Coyotes decided to part ways with their 26-year-old winger.