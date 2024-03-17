Fischer went five-hole on his lone tally in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Fischer tied the game at 05:35 in the second period as he slid to the ice but still beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for a highlight-reel goal at the doorstep. This was just the third goal and 15th point of the season for Fischer, but it had huge implications for a Red Wings team that just snapped a seven-game losing streak and is keeping its playoff hopes alive. As of Saturday, the Original Six club has a 28.2-pecent chance of securing a playoff berth.