Fischer supplied an assist Saturday as the Red Wings edged the Kings, 5-3.
The Red Wings just need Fischer to keep his game simple and mistake-free as a bottom-six forward averaging 10:39 of ice time, including 0:44 on the penalty kill. He's done well in limited action based on a pair of goals, seven assists and a plus-5 rating through 39 games.
