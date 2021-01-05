Wilson (hip) will call it a career and retire from professional hockey, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Wilson appeared in a mere nine NHL contests for the Avalanche last year in which he registered four helpers, 12 shots and eight hits while logging 12:38 of ice time per game. Over the course of his 11-year career, the 31-year-old natural center tallied 113 goals and 173 assists in 632 outings for Nashville and Colorado. Wilson added another 33 points in 65 postseason contests but was never able to lift Lord Stanley's cup despite coming close with the Predators.