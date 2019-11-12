Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Placed on IR
Wilson (lower body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Wilson will miss a seventh straight game Tuesday against Winnipeg and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran winger will need to return to practice before his return to action can be viewed as imminent, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
