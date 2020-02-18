Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Making progress in recovery
Wilson (lower body) isn't using crutches anymore but still has no timeline to return, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Wilson is making good progress in his rehab, but the Avalanche aren't sure when he'll be ready to return to the lineup. His next step will be getting back on the ice in some capacity, so we may have to wait until March to see him gear up again. Injuries are stacking up for Colorado, so the team could use his presence in the top nine, as he posted 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) last year.
