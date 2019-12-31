Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still using crutches
Wilson was spotted with crutches Tuesday but was able to walk on his own, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Although he's making progress, Wilson still appears to need a few more weeks of recovery before getting back on the ice. The 30-year-old will remain on IR until then, but he'll be valuable depth when he returns, as he produced 12 goals and 15 helpers over 65 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.