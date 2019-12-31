Play

Wilson was spotted with crutches Tuesday but was able to walk on his own, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Although he's making progress, Wilson still appears to need a few more weeks of recovery before getting back on the ice. The 30-year-old will remain on IR until then, but he'll be valuable depth when he returns, as he produced 12 goals and 15 helpers over 65 games last season.

