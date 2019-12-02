Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out indefinitely after surgery
Wilson (lower body) will undergo surgery and is expected to be out long term, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Wilson hasn't played since Oct. 26, but he was off to a solid start with four points over the first nine games. Since the details of his injury are unclear, the 30-year-old should be considered week-to-week at this time, and he'll remain on IR.
