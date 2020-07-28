Wilson (lower body) wasn't included on Colorado's 31-man postseason roster and won't be available for the playoffs.

There haven't been any updates on Wilson's condition since he was able to ditch the crutches he was using in mid-February, but the fact that he wasn't included on the Avalanche's postseason roster all but confirms he still hasn't fully recovered from the surgery he underwent in early December. The 30-year-old winger picked up four helpers through the first nine games of the regular season before sustaining his injury.