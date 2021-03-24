Hill turned aside 35 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche scored four straight goals in the contest, but the Coyotes rallied to tie the game in the third period. Hill was impressive in overtime and got enough support in the shootout to pick up his second win of the season. The 24-year-old has a 2-3-1 record and a .906 save percentage through six appearances. Fantasy managers in need of starts may want to add Hill -- Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are both on injured reserve with lower-body injuries.