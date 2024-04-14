Hill will patrol the home crease Sunday against Colorado, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is coming off a 20-save effort in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Edmonton. He has posted a record of 18-11-2 this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 33 appearances. The Avalanche sit first in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.