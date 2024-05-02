Hill made 22 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of the Golden Knights' first-round series.

Two of Dallas' goals came on power plays, including Jason Robertson's game-winner in the second period, and Hill had little chance on the other in his first action so far this postseason. After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Vegas has lost three straight games and faces elimination on home ice Friday. It's not clear whether Hill will be back between the pipes with the season on the line, or if coach Bruce Cassidy will turn back to Logan Thompson.