Hill posted a 23-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Hill stepped up in a must-win scenario to force Game 7 on Sunday. He was strong throughout the game, which was a goalie duel between him and Jake Oettinger until Noah Hanifin put the Golden Knights ahead midway through the third period. Hill was on the bench for the first four games of the season, but it's tough to imagine head coach Bruce Cassidy turning away from the 27-year-old after this shutout.