Hill posted a 23-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Hill stepped up in a must-win scenario to force Game 7 on Sunday. He was strong throughout the game, which was a goalie duel between him and Jake Oettinger until Noah Hanifin put the Golden Knights ahead midway through the third period. Hill was on the bench for the first four games of the season, but it's tough to imagine head coach Bruce Cassidy turning away from the 27-year-old after this shutout.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to start Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Falls to Dallas in Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Exits ice first Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Starting regular-season finale•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Snags OT win•