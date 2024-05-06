Hill surrendered two goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

A turnover led to the Stars' first goal, and they scored again early in the third period on the first shift of the frame. Hill went 1-2 with five goals allowed on 72 shots over the final three contests of the series after losing the starting job to Logan Thompson at the beginning of the playoffs. Hill is under contract for next year and should continue to split the goaltending duties with Thompson, barring any trades that change the composition of the Golden Knights' crease.