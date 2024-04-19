Hill gave up three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hill was unable to secure the win, and the Golden Knights dropped to the second wild-card spot, which means a date with Dallas in the first round. The 27-year-old allowed 11 goals on 71 shots over three appearances following a lower-body injury. Based on his performance in those contests, Hill seems likely to open the playoffs as Logan Thompson's understudy. Hill went 19-12-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 34 appearances this season, but he was 9-10-0 over 20 contests from January through April.