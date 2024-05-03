Hill is set to start at home against Dallas in Game 6 on Friday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill will get a second straight start after saving 22 of 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday. He had a 19-12-2 record, 2.71 GAA and .909 save percentage in 35 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Vegas needs to earn a win against Dallas, which has scored 2.80 goals per contest in this series, to avoid elimination.