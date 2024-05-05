Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicating he will defend the road net Sunday in Game 7 against Dallas.
Hill blanked the Stars with 23 saves in a 2-0 win in Friday's Game 6. He will make his third straight start after Logan Thompson played in the first four games of Vegas' first-round series. The 27-year-old Hill has stopped 45 of 48 shots en route to a 1-1 record this postseason.
