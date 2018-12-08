Coyotes' Adin Hill: Facing San Jose
Hill will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hill finally looked human in his last start Thursday against the Capitals, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to his first loss in five starts. The rookie netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his fifth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.63 goals per game on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.
