Coyotes' Adin Hill: Handed shootout loss by Pens
Hill stopped 31 of 34 shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
Hill appeared to be on his way to his second win of the year until Pittsburgh's Brandon Tanev forced overtime with three minutes left in regulation. The 23-year-old Hill will likely carry the mail for Arizona while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (lower body) are sidelined with their injuries. Kuemper will be out until after the All-Star break and Raanta's timetable remains unknown, so keep an eye on Hill if you're in a goaltending pinch.
